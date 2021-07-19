Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield Police Department reminds residents of text-to-911 option

items.[0].image.alt
Bakersfield Police Department/Facebook
Bakersfield Police Department car
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 13:29:34-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department would like to remind the community that they have the option to text emergency lines.

In a Facebook post, BPD says the text-to-911 option should only be used when a person can't safely make a voice call. For example, when someone must stay quiet to remain safe.
Text-to-911 can be the first contact option for the hearing impaired. And it's another way to discreetly report domestic violence, home invasions, human trafficking, and suicidal individuals.

Simply enter the numbers 9-1-1 in the "to" field with your location and type of emergency. Instructions will follow.

Head to BPD's Facebook page for full instructions:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets

Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets