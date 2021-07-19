Bakersfield Police Department reminds residents of text-to-911 option

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department would like to remind the community that they have the option to text emergency lines.

In a Facebook post, BPD says the text-to-911 option should only be used when a person can't safely make a voice call. For example, when someone must stay quiet to remain safe.

Text-to-911 can be the first contact option for the hearing impaired. And it's another way to discreetly report domestic violence, home invasions, human trafficking, and suicidal individuals.

Simply enter the numbers 9-1-1 in the "to" field with your location and type of emergency. Instructions will follow.

Head to BPD's Facebook page for full instructions: