Bakersfield Police Department responding to a shooting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is responding to a shooting in east Bakersfield.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Niles Street near Miller Street.
Officials said initial reports are that one person has moderate to major injuries.
23ABC has a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.
