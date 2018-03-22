Bakersfield Police Department responding to a shooting in east Bakersfield

Jessica Harrington
4:28 PM, Mar 22, 2018
4 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is responding to a shooting in east Bakersfield. 

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Niles Street near Miller Street. 

Officials said initial reports are that one person has moderate to major injuries. 

23ABC has a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates. 

