BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield will now have more police officers on the streets after the Bakersfield Police Department’s graduation ceremony Thursday morning.

28 new officers were sworn in at the First Assembly God church on California Avenue. The newly minted officers have graduated from a 23-week training program.

In addition to the 28 officers who are going to serve with the BPD, two additional officers will be serving in Santa Maria.