Bakersfield Police Department to deploy more officers for St. Patrick's weekend

Veronica Acosta
7:50 PM, Mar 15, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be deploying additional officers on March 17th and March 18th for special DUI saturation patrols. 

The patrols will be specifically to stop and arrest drivers who show signs of drug and alcohol impairment between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The Bakersfield Police Department recommends the following alternatives to drinking and driving:

  • Always remember to plan ahead. 
  • Use the OTS DDVIP app which is free to download, to ensure users can easily order an Uber, Lyft, or Curb. The app also offers enhanced features, allowing users to search all participating bars and restaurants through out California. 
  • Take the keys away from a friend who is about to drink and drive. 
  • Always remember to report drunk drivers. 

