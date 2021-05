BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department is continuing their efforts to crack down on street racing within the city.

Next Tuesday they'll be holding be a virtual town hall to discuss their enforcement efforts and also answer questions from the community.

The town hall will be held via zoom from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you have any questions your asked to email them to the department at BPDcommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.

You can register for the town hall by clicking this link