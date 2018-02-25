Bakersfield Police detains man in connection to minor injury stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 25, 8:40 a.m.) According to police, the stabbing took place following an attempted theft around 7:30 a.m.

Police told 23ABC that the suspect was allegedly trying to get into someone's car. The owner of the vehicle caught the suspect attempting to break into his car and the suspect then stabbed him.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

==============

Bakersfield Police officers are at the scene of a minor injury stabbing near Chester Place and P Street.

They have one suspect in custody.

23ABC will continue to update this story as more details come into the newsroom.