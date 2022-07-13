Bakersfield police find bizarre accident with no driver in sight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A bizarre story near the bluffs after police found a car split in two with no driver in sight.

Bakersfield police were notified of a single car accident around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on southbound Manor Street at the Panorama Drive overpass. Officers found the Honda Accord split in two. The back of the car was under the overpass while the driver's compartment continued "up the hill" coming to rest about 50 yards away.

No one was in the car. Officers searched the surrounding area but did not find the driver.

Officials at the scene are investigating an eyewitness report claiming the driver got into a car that was behind the crash and they drove away.

The investigation is ongoing.