Bakersfield Police holding DUI and driver's license check point on Friday

Johana Restrepo
11:41 AM, Feb 20, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police will be conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Friday between the hours of 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Police say that crashes involving impaired drivers are reduced by 20 percent when checkpoints are announced.

Drugs which may impair driving not only include illegal drugs, but many prescription drugs, marijuana, and some over-the-counter medications.

