Bakersfield Police holding DUI and driver's license check point on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police will be conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Friday between the hours of 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Police say that crashes involving impaired drivers are reduced by 20 percent when checkpoints are announced.
Drugs which may impair driving not only include illegal drugs, but many prescription drugs, marijuana, and some over-the-counter medications.
The draft for the Annual U.S. Army All-Star Bowl is set to take place on Wednesday at the Three-Way Chevrolet starting at 6 p.m.
Police and City Fire personnel are on scene looking into a possible suspicious object on the Cato Middle School campus, per BPD.
The Taft Union High School District could cut up to 16 teaching positions for the next school year because of funding losses in the near…
A group called the Citizens Against the 24th Street Widening project have filed a lawsuit against the City of Bakersfield, opposing the…