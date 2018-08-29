Bakersfield Police holding "Why Did You Stop Me?" workshop on Thursday

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 64°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a community meeting and workshop tomorrow at the Compassion Christian Center from 6 to 8 p.m.
The workshop titled "Why did you stop me" is hosted by Pastor Roland Banks and Marisa Banks and is there to bring the issues and concerns people have to attention in a one on one community discussion.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a community meeting and workshop tomorrow at the Compassion Christian Center from 6 to 8…
An emergency response that many hope never happens played out at Meadows Field in Bakersfield Wednesday; the good news it was all…
(UPDATE: August 29, 2018 12:45 p.m.): All clear given at U.C. Berkeley campus.
Whitney Cummings is making her way to Bakersfield!