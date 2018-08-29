Bakersfield Police holding "Why Did You Stop Me?" workshop on Thursday

Kelly Broderick
3:54 PM, Aug 29, 2018
21 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a community meeting and workshop tomorrow at the Compassion Christian Center from 6 to 8 p.m. 

The workshop titled "Why did you stop me" is hosted by Pastor Roland Banks and Marisa Banks and is there to bring the issues and concerns people have to attention in a one on one community discussion. 

