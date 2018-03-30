Bakersfield Police hosting BBQ and music event

Natalie Tarangioli
10:23 AM, Mar 30, 2018
57 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Community members can meet a Bakersfield Police officer Friday night and learn more about the job they do to protect the city.

BPD is hosting a barbeque and music event with free food and jump houses. 

The event is happening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Friendship House Community Center on Cottonwood Road. 

The event is free to attend.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News