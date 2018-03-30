Bakersfield Police hosting BBQ and music event

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Community members can meet a Bakersfield Police officer Friday night and learn more about the job they do to protect the city.
BPD is hosting a barbeque and music event with free food and jump houses.
The event is happening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Friendship House Community Center on Cottonwood Road.
The event is free to attend.
