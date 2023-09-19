Bakersfield police investigate fatal shooting in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Monday night in Northwest Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called to Yokuts Park in the 4200 block of Empire Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man dead of gunshot wounds.

Bakersfield Police Department detectives responded and are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

