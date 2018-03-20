Bakersfield police investigating a shooting in Central Bakersfield, minor to moderate injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting in Central Bakersfield.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. Monday night officers responded to Chester Ave. and 8th Street for reports of a possible shooting victim or stabbing victim.

When officers arrived they found an adult man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Officials said they're unsure at this time where the shooting actually occurred.

Police said it may have occurred somewhere between the 1000 block of Chester Avenue to the 1200 block of Chester Avenue, however police have not been able to locate a crime scene.

No suspect information was available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 327-7111.