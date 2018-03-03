Bakersfield police investigating a deadly stabbing in Downtown Bakersfield

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a deadly stabbing in downtown Bakersfield.
It happened just before 9:00 p.m. near 20th and Eye Street.
Officers have not given details on any possible suspect information or any details about the victim.
23ABC has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
