Bakersfield police investigating a deadly stabbing in Downtown Bakersfield

Jessica Harrington
8:59 PM, Mar 2, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a deadly stabbing in downtown Bakersfield. 

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. near 20th and Eye Street. 

Officers have not given details on any possible suspect information or any details about the victim.

23ABC has a crew on the way. Check back for updates. 

