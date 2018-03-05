Bakersfield Police investigating after a shooting victim is found in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Bakersfield in the area of Wilson and New Stine roads.

BPD says they were alerted of a victim of a shooting who was transporting himself to the hospital. That victim, an adult man, was suffering from a single gunshot wound. His injuries are not life-threatening, per BPD.

The shooting happened somewhere in the 5600 block of New Stine Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Sunday night. Police also say the shots may have been fired from one car into another.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time. If you have info, call BPD at 661-327-7111.