At least one person killed in crash in south Bakersfield

12:29 PM, Jan 28, 2018
1 min ago
Yousef Harb
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is investigating a crash on Ming Avenue and Anita Lane.

Initial reports say at least one person has died.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

