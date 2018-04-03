Bakersfield police investigating crash that left one person with moderate to major injuries

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries following a crash in southwest Bakersfield Monday.
Bakersfield police responded to Harris Road between Ashe Road and Gosford Road Monday around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash.
When officers got on scene they found that a gardening truck and trailer driven by Luis Choquehuanca-Jara left the roadway and struck a tree.
An adult passenger in the truck was taken to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries. They are listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
