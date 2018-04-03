Bakersfield police investigating crash that left one person with moderate to major injuries

Jessica Harrington
10:18 PM, Apr 2, 2018
43 mins ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries following a crash in southwest Bakersfield Monday. 

Bakersfield police responded to Harris Road between Ashe Road and Gosford Road Monday around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash. 

When officers got on scene they found that a gardening truck and trailer driven by Luis Choquehuanca-Jara left the roadway and struck a tree. 

An adult passenger in the truck was taken to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries. They are listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive. 

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News