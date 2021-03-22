Arrest made in connection with 'intentional' fire in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A woman has been arrested in connection with starting an "intentional" fire in Downtown Bakersfield on Sunday night.

According to Bakersfield Police, 40-year-old Amber Hernandez was taken into custody not long after a car fire broke out in the area of M and 21st streets Sunday night.

Police say the car was on fire just outside KGET.

Police confirmed wooden crosses were found near the area. 23ABC crews also saw a wedding dress in the area.

Hernandez faces a charge of a burning forest land or property.

She's being held on $10,000 bail.

She's scheduled to be in court Wednesday.