Bakersfield police investigating shooting at party that left one person dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in South Bakersfield early Sunday morning that left one person dead.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a shooting took place at a large party in the 2300 block of Westhaven Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 16- and 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two boys were transported to a local hospital where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old remains in critical condition. The 17-year-old was later identified as John Avery Davis of Bakersfield.

There is currently no suspect information for public release. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective P. Hernandez at (661) 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

