Bakersfield Police issues warning about New Year's Eve gunfire

Morgan Wheeler
5:15 PM, Dec 29, 2017
37 mins ago
bakersfield police department | local news | new years eve | gunfire
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has issued a warning about New Year's Eve gunfire.

"The Bakersfield Police Department wants to remind the public that discharging a firearm in a celebratory fashion is a felony, and classified as negligent discharge of a firearm. If arrested, the individual will face felony charges, have their firearm seized, and potentially be unable to own or purchase a firearm in the future," said BPD. 

Bakersfield Police Department warns individuals that gunfire that is aimed in the sky can land anywhere and cause injuries or death. 

 Anyone with information regarding subjects who are illegally discharging firearms is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News