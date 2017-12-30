BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has issued a warning about New Year's Eve gunfire.

"The Bakersfield Police Department wants to remind the public that discharging a firearm in a celebratory fashion is a felony, and classified as negligent discharge of a firearm. If arrested, the individual will face felony charges, have their firearm seized, and potentially be unable to own or purchase a firearm in the future," said BPD.

Bakersfield Police Department warns individuals that gunfire that is aimed in the sky can land anywhere and cause injuries or death.

Anyone with information regarding subjects who are illegally discharging firearms is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.