Bakersfield Police look for man wanted for two counts of robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a man wanted for two counts of robbery.

Police said on Dec. 18th, just after 5:35 p.m. a man entered the WSS Shoe Store located at 60 Chester Ave. and stole several shoes.

Before exiting the business, police said the suspect was confronted by employees and told them he would shoot them. Employees, however, said they never saw a gun, according to Bakersfield Police.

Nearly one month later, on Jan. 17th, police said the same suspect entered the WSS Shoe Store. After being asked to leave, police tried stopping the suspect from leaving the business with merchandise and got in an altercation with the suspect. He eventually fled the business.

The man is described as a black male, between the ages of 25 and 30, 5'6"-5'8", slim build, with a tattoo of a cross between his eyes, and an unknown tattoo above his left eye.

He was seen arriving in a silver 4-door Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111, or Detective Shane Shaff at (661) 326-3861.