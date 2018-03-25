Bakersfield police looking for a suspect in robbery at a T-Mobile in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

On Saturday just before 4 p.m. officers were sent to an armed robbery that occurred at T-Mobile at the 2300 block of Columbus Street. Police are looking for a suspect.

Officers are looking for a black male aged 20 to 25 with a height of 5’7’’, wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt with white sweatpants, black shoes and white scarf over his face and wearing black gloves.

The suspect entered the business armed with a firearm and demanded cell phones. He then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of phones and entered a black four-door compact vehicle with no plates and was last seen fleeing northbound on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661 327-7111.