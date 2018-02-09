Bakersfield Police looking for assault suspect

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for a suspect wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon in south Bakersfield on Friday.
BPD said they are looking for a suspect who ran into an apartment complex off Panama Road near Colony Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.
Officers found evidence that at least one shot was fired.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
