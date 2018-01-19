Bakersfield Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous

Light Rain
HI: 52°
LO: 41°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is asking for the public's help in finding a man with a warrant out for his arrest.
Adolfo Rivera is wanted by police for attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and gang participation. Rivera, 26, is considered armed and dangerous.
Rivera is described as a Hispanic male, 6'00", 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
BPD encourages Rivera to turn himself in.
Anyone with information about this investigation or Rivera's location is asked to call Detective Keegan Gavin at (661) 326-3557 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.
New employment numbers show that the unemployment rate in Kern County was higher in December compared to November.
Bakersfield Police are looking for three men wanted in connection to an armed robbery in east Bakersfield Friday morning.
A new 99 Cents Only store is opening in east Bakersfield at the end of the month.
Local high school teams will compete in mock trial rounds on Saturday for a chance to represent Kern County at the California Mock Trial.