Bakersfield Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is asking for the public's help in finding a man with a warrant out for his arrest.

Adolfo Rivera is wanted by police for attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and gang participation. Rivera, 26, is considered armed and dangerous.

Rivera is described as a Hispanic male, 6'00", 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

BPD encourages Rivera to turn himself in.

Anyone with information about this investigation or Rivera's location is asked to call Detective Keegan Gavin at (661) 326-3557 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.