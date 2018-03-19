Bakersfield Police looking for missing "at-risk" teenage girl

Johana Restrepo
8:59 AM, Mar 19, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

Police say that Alisa Aparisio is listed as a first-time runaway, which puts her in the "at-risk" category.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at (661)327-7111.

Local News