Bakersfield Police looking for missing elderly man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly man who went missing last week in south Bakersfield.

Louis Salgado was reported missing on Dec. 26 in the 2000 block of Marc A. Mitscher Court.

Salgado, 78, is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Police said Salgado was possibly seen in the area of Ming Avenue and Ashe Road on Dec. 27, but attempts to find him were unsuccessful.

Salgado is described as a Hispanic male, 78-years-old, 5'7", 160 pounds with short gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Salgado's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Amy Davis at (661) 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.