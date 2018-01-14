Bakersfield Police looking for missing elderly man last seen in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is asking for the public's help in find a missing elderly man who was last seen in south Bakersfield on Saturday.

Police said Jose Santos Eustaquio was last seen on January 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hughes Lane near White Lane.

Eustaquio, 81, is considered to be at-risk due to Alzheimers.

Eustaquio is described as a Filipino man, 81-years-old, 5'6", 154 pounds. He was wearing a gray jacket and either gray or black pants. Eustaquio was last seen driving a 2014 four-door Hyundai Elantra that is white in color, CA plate 7HHU012.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jose Santos Eustaquio is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.