Bakersfield Police looking for missing woman at risk due to age

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing person considered at risk due to age.

Margarita Martinez was last seen on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. near Mount Vernon Avenue.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 86 years old, 4'10", 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Amy Davis at 661-326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.