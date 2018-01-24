Bakersfield Police looking for missing woman at risk due to age

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing person considered at risk due to age.
Margarita Martinez was last seen on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. near Mount Vernon Avenue.
She is described as a Hispanic female, 86 years old, 4'10", 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Amy Davis at 661-326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
The Kern County Counsel said the decision over who is the proper heir of Charles Manson's body and his estate should be made by a Kern County court.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh officially declared January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month" during an event held in downtown Bakersfield on Tuesday.
Although marijuana may now be legal in the state of California it is still not permitted on any CSU campus, according to an Instagram…
A former Taft resident was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for distribution and possession of heroin, cocaine and meth.