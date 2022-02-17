Watch
Bakersfield police offer presentation on senior safety

The Bakersfield Police Department is offering a presentation to help one of the most vulnerable in our community.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Feb 17, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is offering a presentation to help one of the most vulnerable in our community.

BPD says the elderly population can be more at-risk to criminal activity. So, they have developed a presentation to ensure Kern County seniors feel a little safer.

It provides information on how to keep yourself safe, better secure your home, and tools to use to be aware of what's happening in the community.

To schedule a senior safety presentation, call the BPD community relations unit (661) 326-3053.

