Bakersfield police officer-involved shooting near Northwest Promenade on Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Bakersfield.

It happened in the parking lot of Home Depot in the Northwest Promenade.

Police said it happened around 7:45 p.m.

Lieutenant Fidler with Bakersfield Police Department could not specify the condition of the person who was shot or whether or not any officers were injured.

