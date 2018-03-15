Bakersfield police officer takes time to play basketball with kids at local park

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 47°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Check this out! A Bakersfield police officer spent some time this week shooting hoops with some kids at a Lowell Park.
Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said the officer in the video is Ian Jones who has been with the department for six years. He's currently assigned to patrol.
According to police, Officer Jones was responding to a call for service regarding subject fighting at the park.
When he arrived, Officer Jones learned the subjects that were involved in the fight were no longer on scene and had left the park.
Officer Jones then spoke with a group of children who asked him to join in on their basketball game.
Officer Jones accepted and a 23ABC viewer recorded it and sent it into the newsroom.
Check this out! A Bakersfield police officer spent some time this week shooting hoops with some kids at a Lowell Park.
It's been a month since the Parkland, Fla. school shooting and today national school walkouts were happening around the nation today and a…
Wednesday, students at various high schools across the county participated in a nationwide walkout to remember the 17 people killed in the…
A sex offender, failing to register back in 2013 is behind bars with new sexual assault allegations by two victims.