Bakersfield police officer takes time to play basketball with kids at local park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Check this out! A Bakersfield police officer spent some time this week shooting hoops with some kids at a Lowell Park.

Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said the officer in the video is Ian Jones who has been with the department for six years. He's currently assigned to patrol.

According to police, Officer Jones was responding to a call for service regarding subject fighting at the park.

When he arrived, Officer Jones learned the subjects that were involved in the fight were no longer on scene and had left the park.

Officer Jones then spoke with a group of children who asked him to join in on their basketball game.

Officer Jones accepted and a 23ABC viewer recorded it and sent it into the newsroom.