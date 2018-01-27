Bakersfield Police on scene of a crash in southwest Bakersfield

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 38°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are on scene of a crash in southwest Bakersfield at White Lane and S. H Street.
Initial reports are that it is involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Some portions of the roadway are being shut down.
23ABC has a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.
Bakersfield Police are on scene of a crash in southwest Bakersfield at White Lane and S. H Street.
Bakersfield Police are on scene of a shooting in the 900 block of Union Avenue near 9th Street.
With tax season in full swing the community gathered to celebrate earned income tax awareness day on Friday, Jan. 26th.
The annual Spray Safe event took place Friday, Jan. 26th in Bakersfield.