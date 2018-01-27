Bakersfield Police on scene of a crash in southwest Bakersfield

7:47 PM, Jan 26, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are on scene of a crash in southwest Bakersfield at White Lane and S. H Street. 

Initial reports are that it is involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Some portions of the roadway are being shut down. 

23ABC has a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates. 

