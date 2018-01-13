Bakersfield Police on scene of a shooting that left one man in critical condition

BAKERSFIELD,Calif - Bakersfield Police is on scene where a shooting took place overnight that left one man in critical condition.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday the department received reports of a shooting at 9621 Ravenwood Drive and found a man in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Initial investigation showed that one of the residents at the home was involved in the shooting. This resident was taken in for questioning but was not arrested.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable but critical condition. The victim did not live at the home.

Police say it appears to be a domestic dispute but were unsure because the investigation is still ongoing.