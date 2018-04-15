Bakersfield police on scene of stabbing in south Bakersfield

Brandon Johansen
6:54 PM, Apr 14, 2018
21 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in south Bakersfield.

The stabbing happened near Panama Lane and Colony Street. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

We have a crew at the scene, check back for updates.

Local News