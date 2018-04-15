Bakersfield police on scene of stabbing in south Bakersfield

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 57°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in south Bakersfield.
The stabbing happened near Panama Lane and Colony Street. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
We have a crew at the scene, check back for updates.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in south Bakersfield.
Saturday the West Chester Kiwanis service club of Bakersfield teamed up with Mckinley Elementary school to help promote a positive…
23ABC's Pet of the Week, Kino, is a Corgi mix.