Bakersfield Police release body cam footage of 2 shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released new body camera footage on a couple of shootings as part of an ongoing effort to remain transparent with the community.

The first one ended in the use of deadly force.

Officers were called to Dayton Avenue last month for a domestic violence incident when officers walked up to the home., they were met by a man getting out of a car holding a gun.

Multiple shots were fired and two officers fired their guns during the incident.

The second officer's body-worn camera was not activated until after the shooting. The suspect later died from his injuries.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation.

The second video was an incident involving a teenager threatening to hurt people with a knife in early February.

This took place in the area of Pensinger Road at Buena Vista.

In the video, officers can be heard trying to deescalate the situation but the 16-year-old charged at them with a knife.

One officer did fire and several others used a taser. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

That investigation is still ongoing.