Bakersfield police release video from officer-involved-shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a video Friday of a June 16th officer-involved shooting. The video contains the actual shooting and a review of what information officers had at the time of the shooting.

BPD says officers shot 30-year-old Juan Ramirez III following an alleged carjacking and pursuit. They say during the pursuit, "the suspect was driving in a reckless manner, endangering the lives of officers and other drivers."

BPD says at one point the suspect got out of the vehicle and was forcibly trying to take another person's vehicle. At that point police opened fire, hitting the suspect. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered a gun at the scene. Police say the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Due to graphic content, the video can only be watched on YouTube.