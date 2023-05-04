Watch Now
Bakersfield Police respond to possible pedestrian fatality on California Avenue

23ABC news crews observed what appeared to be the body of a pedestrian covered with a sheet in the roadway.
BPD has closed California Avenue at Real Road to investigate what appears to be a pedestrian struck and killed by a car. This is a developing story.
Posted at 11:09 PM, May 03, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is at the intersection of California Avenue and Real Road in Bakersfield for what appears to be a pedestrian struck by a car. The incident took place sometime after 9:00 pm on Wednesday.

A 23ABC crew was at the scene and saw what looked like a body under a sheet in the roadway.

BPD has blocked off roads at that intersection. Residents may want to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more details as they become available.

