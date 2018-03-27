BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police say a woman is dead, and a child has been injured following a crash that involved five cars at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Coffee road Monday night.

BPD spokesperson Jeff Saso says the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Police say all cars appeared to be traveling east on Rosedale towards Coffee road when the crash happened. Police say they are investigating whether one car may have been stopped at the intersection prior to the crash.

One person was detained at the scene.

23ABC crews at the scene asked investigators whether they are looking into alcohol as a factor in the cause of the crash, Sgt. Saso said they are not ruling it out.

The identify of the woman killed in the crash has not been released.

BPD and the Kern County Fire Department are responding to the incident.