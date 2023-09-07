Bakersfield police search for two suspects wanted for armed robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery that took place at the AM/PM in the 7800 block of Rosedale Highway.

According to the BPD, the two suspects walked into the store at around 5 a.m. on September 2, pointed a gun at the employee, and demanded money.

They then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is described as being a white man with a large nose, and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, grey backpack, and was carrying a black Glock-style handgun.

The race of the second suspect is not known, but the man had a slim build and was last seen wearing a blue hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, black pants, black shoes, and a black duffle bag with a red logo.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective C. Arvizu at (661) 326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

