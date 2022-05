BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for the driver in a deadly crash.

Officers found a woman at the intersection of Alfred Harrell Hwy and the 178 suffering from major injuries after being hit by a pickup truck. She died at the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver ran away and that he was a Hispanic man.

If you have any information about the incident you can call BPD at (661) 327-7111.