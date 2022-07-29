Watch Now
Bakersfield police searching for missing man considered at-risk

29-year-old Tyler Shields was last seen Thursday
Posted at 11:52 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 02:52:42-04

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man considered to be at-risk.

Tyler Shields, 29, was last seen Thursday in the area of S. H Street and Fairview Road, in south Bakersfield.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a black and red shirt, gray sweat pants, and black shoes.

He is considered at-risk to due to what BPD described as a "mental condition."

Anyone with information on Shields' whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

