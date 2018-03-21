Bakersfield police searching for suspect who led officers on pursuit, carjacked a woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are asking for the community's help to located a man wanted for carjacking, hit and run and evading.

Officials said on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. Bakersfield Police Department officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Chester Avenue and Ming Avenue.

The vehicle failed to yield and collided with two vehicles before becoming disabled. No injuries were reported.

The driver who failed to yield, later identified as Donnie Birdwell, 35, ran away from the collision and officers were directed to the area of the Cedar St. and Bank St. near Brundage Lane and Oak Street. Once there, officers learned an adult woman was forcibly removed from her vehicle by Birdwell.

The vehicle that was taken is described as a 1997 4-door Toyota Camry, CA license plate 4EKY548.

Birdwell and the stolen 1997 Toyota Camry are still outstanding.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.