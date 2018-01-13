Bakersfield Police searching for two men who stole generators at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery that took place in the early hours of Saturday.

At around 1:25 a.m. officers were sent to Harbor Freight on Rosedale Highway for the report of the robbery.

One of the suspects approached a security guard monitoring merchandise left outside the business for a tent sale with a handgun.

This suspect held the security guard at gunpoint while the other one stole three generators.

Both suspects fled in a black Chrysler 300 sedan.

The suspect with the handgun was described as a white male in his 20's wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black hat, with a black mask over his face.

The other suspect was described as a black male in his 20's wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black hat, with a black mask over his face.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.