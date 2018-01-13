Bakersfield Police searching for two men who stole generators at gunpoint

Fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery that took place in the early hours of Saturday.
At around 1:25 a.m. officers were sent to Harbor Freight on Rosedale Highway for the report of the robbery.
One of the suspects approached a security guard monitoring merchandise left outside the business for a tent sale with a handgun.
This suspect held the security guard at gunpoint while the other one stole three generators.
Both suspects fled in a black Chrysler 300 sedan.
The suspect with the handgun was described as a white male in his 20's wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black hat, with a black mask over his face.
The other suspect was described as a black male in his 20's wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black hat, with a black mask over his face.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
