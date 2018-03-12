Bakersfield Police searching for two suspects linked to armed robbery

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 57°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a robbery in southwest Bakersfield that happened around 1:40 p.m.
Police can confirm that two suspects are outstanding after robbing Reyes Jewelry.
They could not confirm with 23ABC how much was lost just yet.
Sandrini Elementary and Thompson Junior High were on lockdown during this investigation for a period of time.
We'll continue updating this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
Honor Flight Kern County's Lili Marsh was named the Senate District's 16's Woman of the Year.
The Kern County District Attorney's Felony DUI and Homicide Vertical Prosecution Unit closed its 1,000th case last week.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a robbery in southwest Bakersfield that happened around 1:40 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol is holding a "Start Smart" class on Tuesday to educate current and prospective teen drivers on being more…