Bakersfield Police searching for two suspects linked to armed robbery

Johana Restrepo
2:19 PM, Mar 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a robbery in southwest Bakersfield that happened around 1:40 p.m.

Police can confirm that two suspects are outstanding after robbing Reyes Jewelry.

They could not confirm with 23ABC how much was lost just yet.

Sandrini Elementary and Thompson Junior High were on lockdown during this investigation for a period of time.

We'll continue updating this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

