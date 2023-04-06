Bakersfield police searching for woman who stole from T-Mobile store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole from a local business.

According to the BPD, on March 17, at around 3:20 a.m., the suspect broke into T-Mobile located in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue and stole several thousand dollars worth of electronics.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman between 20 and 30 years old. She stands between 5’ 3” and 5’ 6”, and has a thin build, long brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Steven Glenn at (661) 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.