Bakersfield police searching for women suspected of home burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two women involved in a suspected home burglary in the 300 block of T Street.

The two suspects entered the victim’s home and were caught on surveillance cameras.

The first suspect is described as being white in her 30’s or 40’s. She is between 5’3” and 5’7” and weighs about 200 lbs with a stocky build, and blond hair. She was last seen wearing hoop earrings, a light-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and light-colored tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as also being white in her 30’s or 40’s, standing between 5’3” and 5’7”, and weighing 200 lbs with a stocky build. The second suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective B. Gharib at (661) 912-4681.