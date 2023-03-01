Watch Now
Man involved in shoot-out following an attempted burglary pleads not guilty

Frederick Minnoy III is suspected of being involved in a shoot-out that left two injured. He was arrested for attempted residential burglary, attempted murder, and conspiracy.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Mar 01, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with attempted murder in connection to an attempted robbery that left two men injured on Thurs, Feb 23.

Frederick Minnoy III, 37, is accused of participating in an attempted burglary of a man's central Bakersfield home, resulting in a shootout.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), the homeowner was confronted by multiple men in his driveway when he returned home. One of the men, while fleeing, fired a gun at the homeowner. He returned fire with a legally owned gun and was shot. A different man involved, Melvin Carter, 43, was also shot.

Minnoy was arrested by the BPD for his alleged involvement in the incident. Other charges include conspiracy and attempted residential burglary.

Minnoy is expected back in court on Mon, March 13.

