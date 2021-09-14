Watch
Bakersfield Police seek information about killing in Post Office parking lot

Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance regarding the stabbing death of Idris Halim, 73, in the parking lot of the Post Office in the 4200 block of Larson Lane on Sept. 7th.
Idris Halim
Posted at 3:15 PM, Sep 14, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance regarding the stabbing death of a man in the parking lot of the Post Office in the 4200 block of Larson Lane on Sept. 7th.

Idris Halim, 73, was found with a stab wound at about 6:49 a.m. Sept. 7th.

Police say Halim was known to frequent the parking lot and would often wash vehicle windows for money.

Anyone with information should call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Ursery at 661-326-3871.

