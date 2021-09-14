Bakersfield Police seek information about killing in Post Office parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance regarding the stabbing death of a man in the parking lot of the Post Office in the 4200 block of Larson Lane on Sept. 7th.

Idris Halim, 73, was found with a stab wound at about 6:49 a.m. Sept. 7th.

Police say Halim was known to frequent the parking lot and would often wash vehicle windows for money.

Anyone with information should call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Ursery at 661-326-3871.