Bakersfield Police serve search warrants, close two marijuana dispensaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police served search warrants to two marijuana dispensaries on Friday, Feb. 2nd, resulting in the closure of the dispensaries.

Both locations that were served the search warrants had previously been made aware that marijuana dispensaries are illegal in Bakersfield, however continued to operate, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

As a result of the search warrants that were served, $3,101 were collected, along with a large amount of marijuana, police said.

The Bakersfield Fire Department, along with Code Enforcement were also able to determine that the locations the dispensaries worked out of were had more than one structural violation.

The operation is an on-going coordinated effort between the Bakersfield Police, the Bakersfield Fire Department, Code Enforcement, City Attorney's Office, Kern County District's Attorney's Office, Kern County Probation Department, and Kern County Sheriff's Office.