Bakersfield police shoot, kill man reportedly armed with a knife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A police officer is on paid administrative leave following a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were notified of a man reportedly armed with a knife in the area of White Lane and South H Street at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say the caller reported the man behaving erratically in a business parking lot.

Officers located the man who police say was armed with a possible knife but that he ran away. Another officer located the man a few blocks east near Monitor Street where the officer shot the suspect.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say a screwdriver was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Police say body cam footage will be made available at a later date.