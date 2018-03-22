Bakersfield Police to conduct DUI, driver's license checkpoint Saturday

Veronica Acosta
5:02 PM, Mar 21, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | bpd | checkpoint
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI/driver's license checkpoint on Saturday, March 24th. 

The checkpoint will be conducted anywhere between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location, according to Bakersfield Police. 

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment all while checking that driver's have proper licensing. 

DUI checkpoint are placed in locations based off of collision statistics as well as the frequency of DUI arrests.

Drivers caught driving under the influence can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include fines, fees, jail time, DUI classes, and more. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News